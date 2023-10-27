LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman had unknown injuries after being “accidentally” run over by a tractor in the county, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office in a press release Friday.

Just before 2 p.m., LCSO Deputies responded to the 8400 block of County Road 6520 for an accident involving a tractor and a pedestrian, the press release said.

Deputies found a 29-year-old woman laying on the property. The initial investigation showed she was riding on the step of the tractor driven by her husband when she lost her balance falling to the ground, causing the tractor to run over what appeared to be her lower body, LCSO said.

She was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The investigation was ongoing, according to LCSO.