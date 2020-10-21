LCT Live “Ish” Vol 2 The Halloween Edition is coming for you

LUBBOCK, Texas – This show promises to be filled with laughs, thrills, and spooky chills. Join the Lubbock Community Theatre for an evening of short sketch comedy, parody songs, and your favorite performers.

http://bit.ly/liveish2

Along with your ticket, you can choose to add some treats to your tricks. We are excited to partner with Chickies Tasty Treats with their delicious concoctions that range from cakes, candies, and more. Trick or treating at its finest.You can get handmade chocolates, cupcakes, macarons, OR a sampler of them ALL delivered to your house before the WORLD PREMIERE.

Tickets:

$10.00 Online Show Only

$20.00 With Choice of Dessert: Assorted Chocolates, 3 Cupcakes, 3 Macarons

$32.00 With Sampler Dessert with an assortment of all 3Over 40 artists, actors, and writers come together to bring you this completely original sketch comedy show. We are grateful