LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) is pleased to share that Dr. Laci Richardson has been selected to receive the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TXCPA) Outstanding Accounting Educator Award for the Small College/University category. Dr. Richardson is an Assistant Professor of Accounting and the Master of Accounting Program Coordinator for LCU.

This prestigious award recognizes accounting educators in Texas who demonstrate excellence in teaching and have distinguished themselves through active service to the accounting profession. The award gives profession-wide recognition to the recipients along with promoting role models in academe.

On receiving the award, Dr. Richardson responded, “I am honored to be the recipient of the Texas Society of CPAs Outstanding Accounting Educator Award. The Texas Society of CPAs is a fantastic organization that serves the accounting profession so well. I have enjoyed being a part of the organization as both a professional CPA and educator. My love for teaching accounting centers around the students because I have the privilege of building relationships with them while I help them learn the art of this great profession. The students are really the heart of this recognition, and I am humbled.”

Matt Bumstead, Dean of the LCU School of Business, shared, “I cannot imagine a more deserving recipient of this award than Dr. Laci Richardson. Nowhere is Dr. Richardson’s commitment to serving others more evident than in her relationship with her students. As a teacher, she innovates constantly – whether in methods of instruction or styles of engagement. Her students can only guess what new approach to capturing and holding their attention she will take; but they emerge from her classes each day enthralled, amused, enlightened, and informed.”

The TXCPA is the largest, most influential association of accounting and finance professionals in Texas. Its members represent the best in their field as highly trained strategic advisors, civic leaders, and well-respected individuals in their communities.

Dr. Foy Mills, Jr., former LCU Provost and Chief Academic Officer, commented, “The recognition of Dr. Laci Richardson, the Bill and Mildred Crozier Assistant Professor of Accounting at Lubbock Christian University, by the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, is external confirmation of the exceptional teaching and mentoring of LCU students by Dr. Richardson. I am proud to call her friend and colleague.”

Laci Richardson (Photo provided in a press release from LCU)

LCU School of Business (Photo provided in a press release from Lubbock Christian University)

Lubbock Christian University is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service.

(Press release from Lubbock Christian University)