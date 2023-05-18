LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Department of Humanities announced Thursday it added a new Bachelor of Museum and Heritage Studies degree that will start at the beginning of fall 2023.

A press release mentioned that LCU will be one of two universities in the state of Texas to offer students this program.

According to the release, Associate Professor of History, Dr. Gary Lindsey, explained the new degree “will broaden the scope of career opportunities for his students.”

The new Museum and Heritage Studies degree will give students an opportunity to “position themselves to work in museums, public history, tourism, and other opportunities in that area,” the release said.

According to the release, the U.S Bureau of Labor and Statistics gathered, “ the median pay for archivist, curator, or other museum worker was $50,210 per year in 2021…”

The jobs within the degree are “projected to grow by 12% or nearly 5,000 jobs per year…”

Dr. Lindsey stated in the release that there will be a regional advantage in the sector. “West Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma are home to numerous museums…Lubbock has several larger established venues.”

