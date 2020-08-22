LCU alumnus invents personal protective equipment to help students

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Christian University:

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed down schools in the spring, LCU alumnus John English (’13) knew there had to be a better solution. The inventor and entrepreneur created the “Mighty Shield” as a portable see-through shield that can be used to form a small individual space for each student.

The idea for Mighty Shield was to help teachers and students get back into classrooms. While schools have been making plans to spread out desks and to sanitize more routinely this fall, some schools didn’t have enough square footage to spread student desks as far apart as was advised.

English and his co-creator, Lane Kotara, began to envision ways that students could get back into the classroom to receive face-to-face instruction from their teachers. And, even as information from the CDC regarding how COVID-19 was spread, they felt there could be something that could protect the students and the teacher and allow them to be in the same room together.

Mighty Shield is meant to be portable so that students can keep their shield with them; it can be as mobile as the student and fits in their backpack to use at their desks.

