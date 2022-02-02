LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will celebrate their annual Homecoming this weekend, February 3-6. A few schedule modifications have been made due to the cold front coming in, but most of the activities and celebrations throughout the weekend will take place, providing opportunities for alumni to reunite with friends and create new memories together.

A long-standing tradition that is always a highlight of Homecoming is Master Follies, a student-led variety show and musical production competition put on by the men’s and women’s social clubs on campus. A new addition to the weekend is a Master Follies “pre-party” on Saturday night with Don “Doc” Williams, a beloved LCU professor. Doc will be sharing some of the history of Master Follies, interviewing former Follies hosts and hostesses, and showing clips from past Master Follies shows.

Another new event being added to the weekend this year is a tailgate party at the Rip Griffin Center on Saturday afternoon before the Chap and Lady basketball games. The Johnsonville Tailgate/Carnival, sponsored by Tyler Technologies, will offer great food, carnival games, a bouncy house, face painting, and other family friendly activities inside the Rip Griffin Center

“We are excited about Homecoming weekend! There are so many activities planned for our alumni of all ages and their families to be involved in. This will be a special weekend of reconnecting with friendships that have lasted through the years and hopefully, making new memories,” shared Lisa Fraze, Director of Alumni Relations for the university.

LCU is excited to welcome their alumni home. For a complete list of the schedule for the weekend and to RSVP for events, go to LCU.edu/homecoming.

Thursday, February 3

5:30 pm – Lady Chap Basketball vs. Midwestern State – Rip Griffin Center

7:30 pm – Chap Basketball vs. Midwestern State – Hays Field and City Bank Clubhouse

Friday, February 4

8:00 pm – Master Follies 2022: Best Thing Ever

Saturday, February 5

12:00 pm – Chap Zone/Tailgate – Rip Griffin Center

2:00 pm – Lady Chap Basketball vs. Texas Women’s University – Rip Griffin Center

3:00 pm – Master Follies 2022: Best Thing Ever – McDonald Moody Auditorium

4:00 pm – Chap Basketball vs. Dallas Baptist University – Rip Griffin Center

6:30 pm – Master Follies Pre-Party/Storytime with Doc Williams – Baker Conference Center

8:00 pm – Master Follies 2022: Best Thing Ever – McDonald Moody Auditorium

Alumni art exhibits can be viewed in the Diana Ling Center for Academic Achievement Gallery and the Pioneer Gallery in the university library from 9:00am-6:00pm February 4 and 5.

(Press release from Lubbock Christian University)