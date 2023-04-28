LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University announced on Thursday, two new academic experimental camps this summer, according to a press release.

The first camp will launch an “honors camp experience for high school students” and will also be an “experience for high school students interested in business.”

The release said, “The Honors Experience: The Great American West is a new summer program hosted by the LCU honors college.”

The program will be from June 18 to June 23 and students are able to earn three hours of college course credit.

According to the release, it will be a weeklong experiential learning camp and students can travel back in time in a restored early American Village, hike the second largest canyon in North America and more.

Attendees will get to experience multiple activities such as, discover and document wildlife and plant species that inhabit the Texas High Plains and learn how beef goes from pasture to grill, said the release.

Another new program offered will be the Christian Perspectives in Leadership.

This new program will include a trip to visit corporations in Dallas from June 18 to June 21, said the release.

Students get to have the opportunity to “travel with the LCU School of Business faculty and current LCU students…learning how they live out their faith in their profession.”

Both programs are eligible for the LCU Campus-to-Campus scholarship opportunity, said the report.