LCU announces Interim Presidential Leadership Team

The Lubbock Christian University Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of the Interim Leadership Team that will lead the university upon President Tim Perrin’s departure on July 3.

The Interim Leadership Team will consist of Al Roberts – who has been President of the LCU Foundation and former member of the LCU Board of Trustees, Dr. Foy Mills – Provost and Chief Academic Officer, and Dr. Brian Starr – Executive Vice President. Their leadership experience, commitment to LCU’s mission, deep Christian faith, and understanding of LCU’s challenges and opportunities combine to make them great choices for this team. With Al Roberts serving as lead respondent, the ILT will be working very closely together to manage the university’s daily operations, serving until the search process is concluded and a new president is appointed.

“The board is grateful for the ways God has worked in and through the faculty, staff, and students of the university to accomplish initiatives of great significance. We are experiencing great momentum at the university, and we have great confidence in the leadership skills and wisdom of the individuals named to this leadership team. President Perrin has a talented, seasoned team in place that is very capable of keeping the momentum going as we search for the next individual God has in mind to lead LCU.”

The LCU Board of Trustees is committed to conducting a national search to identify the ideal candidate to build on the accomplishments made during the past several years and to continue the momentum that the university is experiencing.

Creech continued, “We extend to President Tim Perrin our blessing and pray God will use him well in his new endeavors. We are confident that God will continue to bless and provide for Lubbock Christian University as we strive to do His good work of equipping our students for lives of purpose and service.”



The Interim Leadership Team may be contacted via email at president@lcu.edu or phone 806-720-7125.

