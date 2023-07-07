LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Christian University announced on Friday it will grant doctoral degrees beginning with the Clinical Doctor of Nursing Practice starting August 2023.

According to a press release, LCU was granted a level change in June by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

LCU is one of six universities in the nation to offer clinical DNP, said the release.

The National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculties stated its number one priority was to advance the “transition of all nurse practitioner programs to the Doctor of Nursing Prace by 2025.”

Additionally the release stated that the American Association of Colleges in Nursing endorsed moving the current level of preparation for advanced nursing practice from a master’s degree to the doctorate-level.

LCU’s Department of Nursing has a strong presence in the Lubbock Community and surrounding region.

Dr. Toby Rogers, Dean on the B. Ward Lane College of Professional Studies, stated, “With the current success of our Master of Science in Nursing- Family Nurse Practitioner program, we feel the addition of the Post MSN- Clinical Doctor of Nursing Practice will position our graduates to meet the demands of these growing expectations.”

“This degree will prepare students to become instruments of change and innovation in a complex industry. A DNP helps professionals make sense of the constant changes in health care…” expressed Dr. LaNell Harrision, Chair of The Department of Nursing at LCU.

According to the release, it was driven by the significant nursing and increased complexities in patient care.

The LCU Department of Nursing will provide a comprehensive program that will effectively meet the needs of students and healthcare providers.

“We believe this degree will be the next step in the Department of Nursing to change the lives of not only our students, but the community as well,” said Dr. Harrison.

For more information on LCU’s Clinical Doctor of Nursing Practice program, visit LCU.edu/nursing.