LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) Provost Dr. Kent Gallaher and Superintendents of four Lubbock school districts announced on Thursday a partnership to enhance graduate education opportunities for teachers in their respective districts.

LCU held the press conference at 3:45 at the Cardwell Welcome Center announcing the partnership with Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD and Brownfield ISD.

Gallaher said teachers in the program will receive a 10% tuition discount on top of a $2000 educator scholarship for any graduate degree program offered in the LCU School of Education.

Lubbock ISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo, Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent Keith Bryant, Frenship ISD Superintendent Michelle McCord and Brownfield ISD Superintendent Chris Smith were in attendance and spoke at the event.

“We want them to be prepared to step in in a positive way,” said Dr. Gallaher of teachers in the four school districts.

For more information on LCU’s Graduate Education programs, click here.