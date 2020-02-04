LCU appoints Dr. Jeff Cary as Dean of Smith College of Biblical Studies

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Christian University:

Dr. Jeff Cary has been named the Dean of the Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies at Lubbock Christian University. Dr. Cary has been a professor of theology since 2006 and has served as the interim dean of the college since June of 2019, after former dean Dr. Jesse Long stepped back into full time teaching.

Dr. Cary graduated from Lubbock Christian University in 1995 and holds a Ph.D. in Theology from Baylor University. After teaching in the Department of Biblical Studies from 1999-2003, he returned to LCU in 2006 and, since that time, has taught undergraduate and graduate Christian History and Theology courses, Christian Life, Christian Heritage, and various Special Topics in Theology courses, among others.

LCU Provost Dr. Foy Mills, Jr. said, “It is my distinct pleasure to appoint Dr. Jeff Cary to serve as Dean of the Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies. I am excited about Dr. Cary’s vision for the college as he builds on the exceptional work of his predecessors in leadership, Dr. Charles Stephenson and Dr. Jesse Long. I greatly appreciate the college’s focus on balancing academic thought and rigor with the practical aspects of ministry.”

Over the past five years, the Smith College of Biblical Studies has experienced tremendous momentum and recognition. The college received a significant gift to endow student scholarships for those earning Biblical degrees, to provide professional development opportunities for faculty members, and to undertake a much needed renovation of the Christian Development Center to significantly enhance the student experience. A notable feature of the renovation effort is a large-scale art installation entitled “The Mercy Seat,” which includes two sets of 32-foot cherubim wings framing the commons area in the primary rotunda.

Additionally, the program named an endowed chair in the area of Youth and Family ministry, awarded to Dr. David Fraze. Along with training students studying for ministry and further theological education, the College of Biblical Studies also provides instruction to hundreds of students each semester from other majors as part of LCU’s mission to form all its students in a Christ-centered way of life.

“It is a tremendous honor to be involved in the Smith College of Biblical Studies with such outstanding colleagues and students. It is also a great honor to step into the role of dean, following the remarkable leadership of Dr. Jesse Long. We all realize we are the recipients of a great tradition that has brought us to this point,” said Dr. Cary.

“Our college really is a close family, and we are thankful for a deepening sense of belonging among our alumni and the friends God has brought us as we continue to cooperate with God in the vocation of forming students. The world is in great need of well-formed young people who are wholeheartedly committed to the mission of God’s reconciling love in this world. We remain firmly and energetically committed to that mission and eagerly look forward to how God will continue to bless and expand the impact of LCU’s Smith College of Biblical Studies.”

About Lubbock Christian University

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private master’s level institution that promotes unique educational opportunities with a strategic focus on student success in four key areas: spiritual formation, intellectual growth, personal stewardship and leadership development. For over 60 years, the school has offered academic excellence in a Christian environment. For more information, please visit www.LCU.edu.

(News release from the Lubbock Christian University)