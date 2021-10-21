LCU, area daycares on lockdown after police pursue manslaughter suspect on-foot

UPDATE: Police said a suspect was taken into custody.

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department officers were actively on a manhunt in West Lubbock after reports of a man leading officials on a foot chase, prompting lockdown procedures for businesses and schools nearby.

UPDATE: At about 11:35 a.m., LPD confirmed that someone was in custody.

Suspect in custody. PIO Unit will send out news release with more information. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) October 21, 2021

According to police, the call came in just after 10:40 a.m. near 26th Street and Chicago Avenue.

LCU described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late teens/early 20s.

According to a statement from Lubbock Christian University, a “hard lock down” was issued from LCU Chief Mike Smith for the campus due to police “pursuing a manslaughter suspect near the Rip Griffin Center,” 5502 26th Street.

As a side note, Lubbock Christian High School is also nearby. The school and the university are run separately.

Police also confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that area daycares were also on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.