LCU, area daycares on lockdown after police pursue manslaughter suspect on-foot

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department officers were actively on a manhunt in West Lubbock after reports of a man leading officials on a foot chase, prompting lockdown procedures for businesses and schools nearby.
UPDATE: At about 11:35 a.m., LPD confirmed that someone was in custody.
According to police, the call came in just after 10:40 a.m. near 26th Street and Chicago Avenue.
LCU described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late teens/early 20s.
According to a statement from Lubbock Christian University, a “hard lock down” was issued from LCU Chief Mike Smith for the campus due to police “pursuing a manslaughter suspect near the Rip Griffin Center,” 5502 26th Street.
As a side note, Lubbock Christian High School is also nearby. The school and the university are run separately.
Police also confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that area daycares were also on lockdown.
