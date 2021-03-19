LCU baseball takes game one from Texas A&M Kingsville, 5-2

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday the Lubbock Christian baseball team opened up their three game home series with a 5-2 win over Texas A&M Kingsville.

Shandon Herrera started on the mound for the Chaps, he’d go five innings, giving up five hits, two runs and three strikeouts.

Colin Gordon would start things off on the offense with an RBI double to make it 1-0 in the first.

Kingsville would tie it up 2-2 in the third, but the Chaps would tack on three unanswered runs to come away with the 5-2 win.

LCU will host game two of the series on Saturday at 2 at Hays Field.