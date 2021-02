LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University announced Wednesday that campus would be closed Thursday after a request by the city to conserve energy.

LCU said there would be no classes, virtual or otherwise.

Read the announcement by LCU below:

Campus offices will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Feb 18. There will also be no classes tomorrow, virtual or otherwise, due to the request by our city and our utility companies to conserve energy and the continuing possibility of rolling blackouts.