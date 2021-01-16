LCU COVID-19 testing site closed on MLK Day

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.
Texas Division of Emergency Management has provided the following updates regarding COVID-19 testing sites on Monday, January 18, 2021, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
- Combest Clinic, Texas Tech University & Lubbock Christian University testing sites will be closed
- Rodgers Park testing site will remain open
- All testing sites will resume normal hours on Tuesday, January 19, 2021
For more information regarding local COVID-19 testing sites, visit mylubbock.info/covidtesting
