LCU Dept. of Public Safety holds awards reception to recognize campus officers

The Lubbock Christian University (LCU) Department of Public Safety recently held an awards reception to recognize significant accomplishments by officers within their department. Among those recognized was Officer Cale Breshears.

Brashears received the 2020 Thomas Engells Memorial Award for Excellence from the Texas Association of College and University Police Administrators (TACUPA). This annual award recognizes an outstanding non-sworn employee of a campus police agency within Texas. Officer Breshears is a graduate of LCU and the South Plains College Peace Officer Academy.

Mike Smith, who serves as LCU’s Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety, had the following to say regarding the recognition received by the department, “LCU continues to be blessed by the ongoing service of our sworn and non-sworn officers. Each LCU officer provides a unique background, skill set, and servant heart to staff a quality, 24/7 campus law enforcement. Officer Breshears is a fine example of this. I’m so proud to see these fine officers be recognized statewide.”

The LCU Department of Public Safety is made up of experienced security professionals who take seriously the safety, protection and education of the LCU campus community and its property. Their mission is to provide a secure and safe environment that allows students, visitors, faculty, and staff to realize their full potential while supporting the mission of the university.

