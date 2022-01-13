LCU disclosure: up to 8 vehicles burglarized overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University on Thursday issued a Clery Act disclosure about the burglary of up to eight vehicles.

The following is the full text of the Clery Act disclosure:

LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE

1.13.22

Crime Alert – Burglary of a Vehicle

Campus crime alerts and timely warnings to the community comply with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (Clery Act). LCUPD Case # 22-0001

On January 13, 2022, the Lubbock Christian University Police Department received a report of a Burglary of a Vehicle that occurred in the Rip Griffin Center parking lot 5502 26th St. It is believed that the burglaries occurred in the early morning hours of 1.13.22.

At this point the LCUPD is aware of 8 cars that may have been victimized.

Anyone having information pertaining to this crime or incidents are encouraged to call LCU Public Safety at 806.928.6803 or e-mail publicsafety@lcu.edu

While universities are required under the Clery Act to notify the public of such reports, it is also our responsibility to provide information regarding personal protective measures.

Most auto burglaries are crimes of “opportunity.” Leaving your vehicle unlocked greatly increases your chances of having your vehicle burglarized.

• Don’t leave your car unlocked

• Don’t leave your window down

• Park in well-lit areas

• Do not leave valuables or packages in your car

• Immediately report any suspicious activity on campus to LCU Public Safety 806.928.6803 (24hrs/day)

This Crime Alert was prepared and distributed by the Lubbock Christian University Police Department using information available as of 1.13.22 at 1135am