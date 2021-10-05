LCU event inspires area high school counselors and administrators

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Admissions department recently hosted a group of local and area high school counselors and administrators for a college prep and preview day. The day provided the attendees an opportunity to hear firsthand from financial assistance officers, admissions advisors, student life officials, and university deans to better prepare them for their counseling roles for college-bound high school students. The event also provided a time to network with colleagues.

The theme of the day was “Inspiring Greatness,” and featured a keynote from Steve Gomez, coach of the NCAA DII National Champion Lady Chaps basketball team. Coach Gomez talked to the attendees about the importance of controlling what can be controlled (and not worrying about the rest), sacrificial consistency, and response and attitude to success and failures in life.

The day also included a tour of the university, as well as an opportunity to learn some specifics regarding the intersection of academic and cocurricular activities and how LCU integrates learning inside and outside of the classroom for students.

Lisa Shacklett, who serves as Vice President of Enrollment Management for the university, commented, “As hosts of the event, we were inspired by the stories the counselors shared about their daily challenges to care for their students who are struggling more socially and emotionally, now, more than ever before.” Networking opportunities during the conference provided attendees with peer interaction that helped them gain a broader perspective of their roles as school counselors in area high schools.

Kristy Jimenez, Lead Counselor at Cooper High School and an LCU alumna, responded about the day, “The LCU Counselor preview day was inspirational and informative. As counselors we spend our time trying to inspire students to be the best they can be, and it was nice to be on the receiving end of Coach Gomez’s motivational speech. LCU has new facilities, faculty, and programs to reach a multitude of students. I was excited by the professors we crossed paths with on the tour and the time they took to visit with us. LCU has some great things happening, and I would encourage any counselor to attend their next preview.”

A similar event is being planned for Spring 2022. The event will be open to all high school counselors, teachers, principals, and superintendents. The date is TBD and more info about the event can be found at LCU.edu as it becomes available.

