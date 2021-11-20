LCU faculty member receives distinguished service award

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) is proud to announce that Dr. Sam Ayers, Director of Graduate Education in the LCU School of Education, recently received the Billy Sills Distinguished Service Award at the Texas Council for the Social Studies (TCSS) State Conference in Round Rock, Texas. The award is presented annually in recognition of a TCSS member’s contributions and long-time service to social studies professional organizations at the local, state, and national levels.

At LCU, in addition to serving as the Director of Graduate Education, Dr. Ayers prepares elementary education students to teach social studies. He has mentored LCU students in creating educational materials to be used in Lubbock area classrooms and in making professional presentations at state and national social studies conferences. He has also written local history books including Lubbock Sports: A Century of Champions 1916-2016 and Lubbock African American Trailblazers.

Before coming to LCU, as a Lubbock ISD teacher Dr. Ayers assisted with writing social studies curriculum. As a principal in LISD he created instructional materials, wrote biographies about Lubbock area personalities, and made presentations at local, state, and national social studies conferences.

The Billy Sills Distinguished Service Award has been presented yearly since 1987. As the 2021 recipient, Sam is the third Lubbock area educator to receive this recognition. Lubbock ISD Social Studies Coordinator Carolyn Goebel was the first Lubbock educator to receive the recognition in 1991, and former Monterey High School history teacher Stephen Johnson received the award in 2004.

Lubbock ISD Social Studies Specialist, Stacy Acevedo, assisted with the award presentation at the conference.

(Press release from Lubbock Christian University)