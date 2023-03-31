LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Lubbock Christian University students, staff and faculty hosted their third annual day of service.

Students, staff and faculty spent their afternoon “spread out across the city in a community-wide day service.”

“The day of service marks the third annual LCU for LBK event held in the spring semester” said a press release. It is a day where LCU celebrates the Lubbock community through service.

The third annual day of service also marked United Supermarkets third year for sponsoring the event.

Reagan Branch, LCU Student Involvement Coordinator, said that “LCU for LBK is a wonderful model of service and fellowship.”

The locations that the LCU community served in coordination with the Volunteer Center of Lubbock were: South Plains Food Bank, Hub city Outreach, Ronald McDonald House and many more.

Volunteers had the opportunity to serve at each location and make a meaningful impact on the Lubbock community, said a press release.

Beyond serving the community, the university realized and valued the importance of instilling a heart of service so that “students embrace the notion that serving others should be a way of life for them.”

“The whole idea of LCU for LBK is captured in that simple name. Lubbock Christian University is FOR the city of Lubbock.” said LCU President Scott McDowell.