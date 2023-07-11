LUBBOCK, Texas — Two LCU graduates Kristin Bruton and Ja’nay Settles spent two weeks in Spain earlier this summer helping rescued horses, donkeys and ponies and learning about “equine veterinary medicine while working hands-on at the rescue center.”

According to a press release, Bruton and Settles were selected to participate in Loop Abroad, an organization that focuses on educating its students who love animals.

Loop Abroad also works with locally-run animal welfare and conservation organizations.

According to the release, the two graduates joined Loop Abroad’s small team that volunteered as interns at the Easy Horse Rescue Center in Rojales, Spain.

During their time at the rescue center they participated in the care for rescue horses, learning about the anatomy and physiology of the animals, dentistry and more, said the release.

Additionally, the Equine Medicine program brings students to Spain for two weeks to shadow and volunteer alongside equine veterinarian and animal experts. Bruton and Settles, along with their team, participated in a hands-on course in equine handling.

“…Learning specific equine medicine techniques was a different aspect than sitting in lecture. This trip was a great way to apply lecture material in real life clinical situations,” Bruton expressed.

According to the release, the team provided care for the horses at the rescue center and also traveled to an Equine Hospital on the coast of Spain.

Settles said, “Volunteering and shadowing Anna at the Easy Horse Care Rescue Center has been an absolute blessing, and I am grateful for all the support I have received that got me here.

The release stated that Bruton and Settles both received their Bachelor of Science degrees in Animal Science with a Pre-Veterinary Emphasis from LCU in May of 2023.