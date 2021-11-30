LCU hosting 9th Annual Big Blue Christmas celebration Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host its ninth annual Big Blue Christmas celebration on Tuesday, November 30. The family-friendly event will take place in the outdoor mall area in the middle of the LCU campus from 5-7:30 pm.

The evening will be filled with Christmas fun to celebrate the birth of Christ and get everyone in the holiday spirit. There will be caroling, music and lights in the LCU outdoor mall area, as well as cartoon-themed stations with fun Christmas crafts for the kids to take home. And of course, Santa will be on hand for photos with the kids.

The LCU dining hall will be open for those who would like to enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner with their family, and food trucks will be on site with snacks and drinks available for purchase.

A highlight of the night will be the Toys for Tots gift collecting that will take place. The LCU Cheer team and the LCU Softball team are partnering with the United States Marine Corps in the Toys for Tots program to collect toys. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to this great cause, and come meet our cheerleaders and softball players, and give the gift of giving this Christmas.

LCU President, Dr. Scott McDowell, had the following to say about the upcoming event, “As a Christ-centered institution, remembering the birth of Jesus is a joyful moment for Lubbock Christian University, and we are excited to host the annual Lubbock tradition called the Big Blue Christmas Celebration. While we might want to claim a connection to Elvis’s classic song, “Big Blue Christmas” is actually a shout out to our school color of blue. We hope you will join us for this family-friendly gala that helps kick off Lubbock’s Christmas season.” It is sure to be a night of fun for the whole family. For more information visit LCU: Event – Big Blue Christmas – Nov 2021.

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 62 years. LCU is ranked #15 by U.S. News and World Report for best undergraduate teaching programs and fosters academic tenacity among beginning undergraduate students to both establish and bolster persistence. For more information, please visit www.LCU.edu.

