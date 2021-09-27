LCU hosting Cyber Security Symposium on Wednesday, Sept. 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) is partnering with the United States Secret Service (USSS) to present a Cyber Security Symposium on Wednesday, September 29, on the LCU campus.

Cyber security is in the news and talked about frequently, but for many companies, health systems, and school districts, it is not a reality until their own security is breached. In this free half-day symposium, presentations and panel discussions will cover topics such as cyber threat prevention, responding to a ransomware event, business email compromise detection, and post event response planning.

The symposium will feature keynote speaker Peter Evans, a former Secret Service Agent, who is currently a Principal Security Consultant. Throughout his more than 20 years of both government and private sector experience, he has conducted and supported hundreds of investigations ranging from ransomware attacks to various means of social engineering.

In addition to the keynote, there will be a question-and-answer session in which Bernard Wilson, the Program Manager of the Network Intrusion Responder (NITRO) program for the USSS, will take part. Wilson has managed and assisted in network intrusion investigations across the entire Secret Service agency with agents trained in cyber incident response.

The Cyber Security Symposium will take place from 8:00 am-12:00 pm on Wednesday, September 29. It is a free event, but registration is required. Registration and more information can be found at https://lcu.edu/calendar/cyber-security.

(Photo provided by Lubbock Christian University)

(Press release from Lubbock Christian University)