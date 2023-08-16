LUBBOCK, Texas – On August 20, Lubbock Christian University will host an evening of worship as “the excitement and newness of another school year begins,” according to a press release.

At 6:30 p.m., the university will gather in its McDonald Moody Auditorium.

A guest speaker for the evening will be Jimmy Sites – an author, speaker and the host of Spiritual Outdoor Adventures, an award winning national and international television series, the press release said. Worship will be led by One City Worship, a group of individuals from churches across Lubbock.

“This special evening of worship promises to be a time of fellowship and encouragement,” LCU said.

Classes will begin the next day.