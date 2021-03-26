LCU Lady Chaps clinch national title with win over Drury

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Once again, the Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps are national champions.

LCU beat Drury University 69-59 in the Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament Monday, clinching their second straight national championship.

The Lady Chaps won the 2019 tournament, and the 2020 edition was canceled by COVID-19. They also won it all in 2016.

The victory capped off a perfect, 23-0 season for LCU.

Lubbock Christian was on fire to start the game. A Laynee Burr 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer was the Lady Chaps’ sixth of the quarter, and it gave them a 22-12 lead after one.

LCU scored just 10 points in the second quarter, and the main culprit was turnovers. The Lady Chaps turned it over 13 times in the first half, outnumbering the 12 field goals they made. Still, they went into halftime ahead 32-24.

The Lady Chaps shot the ball efficiently, making 48.9 percent of their field goals. Emma Middleton played a key role, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Allie Schulte scored a team-high 16.

Lubbock Christian led 51-38 after the third quarter, and extended its lead to as many as 21 points in the fourth.

Drury did not go down quietly, however, using a 20-3 run to pull within four points. But LCU made free throws late in the game and Drury committed a key turnover, allowing the Lady Chaps to close out the victory.