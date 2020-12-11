LCU men’s basketball opening games postponed

LUBBOCK, Texas — The first two Lubbock Christian University men’s basketball games of the 2020-21 season have been postponed, the school announced Friday afternoon.

The games were supposed to take place Friday and Saturday night in Lubbock. LCU’s opponent was St. Mary’s University (TX).

The games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, per LCU.

As of Friday evening, the team will open its season December 18 at Oklahoma Christian University.

The Lady Chaps will move forward with their games this weekend. They play against St. Mary’s Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.