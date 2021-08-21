LCU names new Director of Stewardship and Community Partners

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) has announced the appointment of Shay Gonzalez as the Director of Stewardship and Community Partners.

Gonzalez began working at LCU in 2018, serving as a new student recruiter for the Admissions Department.

Raymond Richardson, Vice President of University Advancement states, “Shay loves people, you will realize that the minute you meet him. He loves the Lord and will do incredible things for LCU.”

Gonzalez said, “I have lived in Lubbock all my life. My wife Liz works in Frenship ISD, and we are proud parents of three children. I am a graduate of Texas Tech University and have spent many years in gospel ministry alongside my dad and uncles, singing across the country with a group known as Crystal River. All of these experiences have given me the opportunity to build great relationships, not just in Lubbock or West Texas, but throughout the country.”

While Raymond Richardson has served as Vice President for University Advancement, the University has experienced incredible momentum adding more than 140,000 square feet of academic space to the campus, raising over $80 million dollars, and enhancing relationships throughout the community through the Community Partners program. Lisa Fraze, former Director of Stewardship and Community Partners was recently appointed as Director of Alumni Relations. Under her charge, the Community Partners Program at LCU built meaningful and impactful relationships with local and regional businesses and experienced significant growth and enrollment.

Gonzalez continued, “I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this outstanding University, serving wherever I was needed. I am excited to work together with our existing community partners and continue to grow that family. Serving as the new Director of Stewardship is a responsibility I welcome, realizing the importance it serves to the University as well as the community of West Texas and beyond. Our community partners care deeply for LCU, and we share the same sentiment for them.”

Richardson said, “Shay Gonzalez and his family are staples in the Lubbock community. As we continue to grow and gain momentum at LCU, Shay will play a vital role in the success of this great University.”

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 62 years. LCU is ranked #15 by U.S. News and World Report for best undergraduate teaching programs and fosters academic tenacity among beginning undergraduate students to both establish and bolster persistence. For more information, please visit www.LCU.edu.

