LCU names The United Family their 2020 Community Partner of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University names The United Family as the LCU 2020 Community Partner of the Year for their tremendous support of LCU and to the greater Lubbock community.

Lisa Fraze, director of stewardship at LCU, said, “We appreciate The United Family not only for what they have done for LCU but because of the leadership and support that they have always provided in the Lubbock community. They continue to be a phenomenal business that is driven by a charitable and servanthood spirit. That spirit begins with their leader, Robert Taylor, floods down through every employee and blesses our community.”

The Community Partners program is an initiative developed to strengthen relationships between Lubbock Christian University and local businesses. These businesses are invited to partner with LCU in a mutually beneficial relationship that provides growth in community endeavors and future opportunities.

The Community Partner of the Year Award, presented annually, is chosen out of the many LCU Community Partners for their engagement and support of the LCU community.

The United Family has supported LCU for over 20 consecutive years in areas such as:

Community Partners

School of Business

Student Scholarships

Athletics

Women in Leadership

Nursing

Student Development Board

Various Capital Campaigns

“Robert Taylor and the United Family have been amazing partners with Lubbock Christian University. As we started construction on the new LCU School of Business, United’s executive team came to campus and wrote scriptures and prayers on the foundation of the building,” said, Raymond Richardson, VP for university advancement. “The United Family values people and relationships, and this is what makes them so good at what they do. Partnerships such as this one, built on faith, community, and mutual respect, tend to sustain for decades.”

Robert Taylor, CEO of The United Family, said, “Lubbock Christian University has been a great partner for this community, so we are especially humbled to receive their recognition.

The United Family and LCU have parallel cultures in many regards. United was founded by a family that believed in faith-based decisions, and we have maintained that culture throughout our 104-year history. Without the support of our guests, we couldn’t contribute to the things we do, so we share this honor with them.”

For more information about Community Partners, contact Lisa Fraze at lisa.fraze@lcu.edu.

(News release from the Lubbock Christian University)