LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

City of Lubbock Utilities is moving to a new customer account management and billing system. All account management and bill payment services will be unavailable Tues., Feb. 16 through Sun., Feb. 21. As part of the new system, customers will receive new 10-digit account numbers starting Mon., Feb. 22.