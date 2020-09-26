LCU once again named to The Chronicle of Higher Education’s Great Colleges to Work For

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Christian University:

For the eighth consecutive year, Lubbock Christian University was named to The Chronicle of Higher Education’s Great Colleges to Work For (GCWF) and recognized in four different categories.

“It is a tremendous honor for Lubbock Christian University to be recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education in its Honor Roll of Great Colleges Workplaces,” stated Warren McNeill, Vice President of University Relations. “The highly skilled and dedicated faculty and staff work in remarkable unity as they challenge each other and our students to lean into purposeful lives of service.”

According to the Chronicle of Higher Education’s website, the GCWF program annually conducts surveys to determine essential qualities of a college workspace. In this, its twelfth year, the program surveyed 221 institutions—LCU was one of 14 in the Southwest Region to be honored. LCU’s repeated recognition within this significant distinction not only highlights the university’s employee culture, but also demonstrates the raised level of healthy pride employees take in their workplace.

LCU was recognized in four categories the GCWF acknowledges—including Respect and Appreciation, Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship, Work/Life Balance, and Tenure Clarity and Process.

Lubbock Christian University President Dr. Scott McDowell stated, “The fact that LCU was honored for the 8th straight year as a great college to work for simply confirms what everyone associated with Lubbock Christian University already knows—this is a very special community where employees care deeply for our students and for each other. As a newcomer myself, I can genuinely tell you that I was not surprised by this distinction—in my few months of service, I have been consistently impressed by the quality of the interactions I have witnessed and from which I have benefited. Lubbock Christian is a university that lives its mission and clearly has for a long time.”

Implementing a rigorous undergraduate research program, increasing and updating facilities, and focusing on academic tenacity, LCU is devoted to transforming lives and continually improving as an institution for faculty, staff, and students alike to work and learn.

About Lubbock Christian University

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private master’s level institution that promotes unique educational opportunities with a strategic focus on student success in four key areas: spiritual formation, intellectual growth, personal stewardship and leadership development. For over 60 years, the school has offered academic excellence in a Christian environment. For more information, please visit www.LCU.edu.

(News release from Lubbock Christian University)