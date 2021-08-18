LCU prepares for freshman move-in day on Thursday, Aug. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

WHAT:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will open its residence halls on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 9 am to the incoming class of freshman students. LCU administration, staff, faculty, alumni, and current students will be waiting to welcome them and to offer a helping hand.

Among those helping the new Chaps with the task of unloading cars and moving into residence hall rooms will be LCU President, Dr. Scott McDowell. Starting college brings with it a variety of emotions for the students and their families. President McDowell and the LCU family will do what they can to make the process and transition as smooth as possible as they help move the students into their new home away from home.

The LCU community is excited for the arrival of these new Chaps and ready to participate in this unique tradition of helping welcome and move in students.

WHERE:

Katie Rogers Residence Hall and Johnson Hall

Katie Rogers: East side of LCU campus on Dover Ave., off of 19th St.

Johnson Hall: West side of LCU campus off of Eileen Blvd., off of 19th St.

WHEN:

Thursday, August 19, 2021

9 a.m.: Residence halls open for students to move in.

9 a.m.: President McDowell helping at Katie Rogers.

(Press release from Lubbock Christian University)