LCU receives major gift for faculty development and student scholarships

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Christian University:

The Crozier family from Midland, TX has given $810,000 to fund student scholarships and faculty development at Lubbock Christian University (LCU). The estates of Bill and Mildred Crozier and Lewis Wayne Crozier provided the generous funding.

The Crozier Estates designated the charitable contribution to three major colleges and departments. $700,000 was used to set up a professorship in the LCU School of Business accounting department. The Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies received $100,000 to endow student scholarships, and LCU School of Education received $10,000 to endow student scholarships.

This new accounting professorship will enable the LCU School of Business accounting program to supplement faculty salaries, provide professional development opportunities for faculty members, and student scholarships.

Matt Bumstead, dean of the LCU School of Business, said, “This extremely generous gift, made possible by the Crozier family, will fortify LCU’s undergraduate and graduate accounting programs in a way that ensures their future strength and significance. Anyone looking for the finest accounting education available will find it in the Lubbock Christian University School of Business.”

The estate also established the Sharon Crozier Memorial Education Scholarship in the LCU School of Education to honor their daughter Sharon, who served as a K-12 educator for 20 years.

The charitable estate of Lewis Wayne Crozier gave $100,000 to establish the Lewis Wayne Crozier Presidential Scholarship for Biblical Text at Lubbock Christian University. The gift recognizes one of LCU’s premier academic programs and encourages the rigorous preparation of young people for ministry.

“The Crozier family’s significant investment into the students and faculty at Lubbock Christian University is a testament to their belief in Christian higher education,’ said LCU President, Dr. Scott McDowell. “The university continues to teach courses that are academically rigorous and relevant in today’s market and the gift will bring great momentum to those colleges.”

Raymond Richardson, vice president of university advancement at LCU, said, “Bill, Mildred, and Lewis were all faithful members of Fairmont Park Church of Christ in Midland, TX. The Croziers loved the Lord and demonstrated their faith in the life they lived. We are grateful and humbled for their generosity and support of LCU. They will be remembered in a very special way at Lubbock Christian University well into the future.”

To honor the Crozier family and donate in their name, please visit, LCU.edu/give.

(News release from Lubbock Christian University)