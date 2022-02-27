LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) has been recognized as a Military Friendly school for the 2021-2022 year by the Military Friendly Advisory Council.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Military Friendly School,” shared Dr. Yvonne Harwood, Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness. “At LCU, we believe that the opportunity to serve and work together with servicemembers and veterans as they pursue their higher education goals is more valuable than any recognition.”

LCU has been recognized by Military Friendly many times since the program was founded, with support for veteran personnel ranging from extensive health and mentorship resources to participation in programs like the Yellow Ribbon Program, the addition of specific military student organizations on campus, and even special chapel services that recognize and celebrate veteran students.

“Veterans and servicemembers have one-on-one assistance from our VA Coordinator, Student Financial Assistance, and Student Business Office to ensure the student receives the benefits and financial assistance they are eligible for,” Dr. Harwood explained. “Students also have access to academic and student support services including individualized academic coaching, free tutoring, and assistance with any disability-related accommodations through our Center for Student Success, as well as personal counseling services through the on-site Counseling Center.”

Military Friendly program is a veteran-run organization which has sought advocate among civilian organizations to invest in programs to recruit, retain, and advance veterans as employees, entrepreneurs, and students for nearly twenty years. According to the program, schools seeking the designation are evaluated based on public data obtained from the Departments of Education, Veterans Affairs and Defense, supplemented by surveys from the institutions and veteran students covering six key areas: academic policies and compliance; admissions and orientation; culture and commitment; financial aid and loan repayment; graduation and career outcomes; and military student support and retention.

At LCU, faculty advisors in each discipline work individually with students to equip them for success in their academic journey and beyond. Additionally, students can work with the Office of Student Professional Development to explore career or internship opportunities and prepare for success after college. “At each stage of their LCU journey, students have access to one-on-one support and

encouragement from a team of people whose goal is the student’s success while they are here and well into the future,” shared Dr. Harwood.

She added, “We understand that navigating the processes involved in a successful higher education experience can be time consuming. Our goal is to ensure students who are veterans and servicemembers have access to individual assistance throughout their time at LCU to provide support and enable them to focus on their academic goals.”

Lisa Shacklett, Vice President for Enrollment Management, added, “Lubbock Christian University values the unique perspective that our military veterans bring to our community. We owe a debt of gratitude to these individuals for their sacrifice and service to our country, and we are honored when they select LCU for their academic experience.”

For more information about LCU’s Veterans programs, visit LCU.edu/financial-resources/veterans-program.

(Photo provided in a press release from LCU)

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 63 years. LCU is ranked #15 by U.S. News and World Report for best undergraduate teaching programs and fosters academic tenacity among beginning undergraduate students to both establish and bolster persistence. For more information, please visit www.LCU.edu.

(Press release from Lubbock Christian University)