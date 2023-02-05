LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) recently announced its creative writing program was recognized as one the most affordable in Texas.

According to a press release from LCU, the university was among three other private schools earning the designation from the Creative Writing Edu website.

“It is an honor to be recognized as one of the most affordable creative writing programs in the state of Texas,” shared Dr. Ronna Privett, Chair of the Department of Humanities and Professor of English at LCU in the press release. “Our creative writing students are not only strong writers, but they are also good students who are involved in many areas on campus.”

The university said it was cited for the program’s low cost, opportunities to study abroad, student-centered learning environment, award-winning faculty and low student-to-faculty ratio (12:1).



