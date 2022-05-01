LUBBOCK Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) and the LCU School of Business are honored to announce the inaugural appointment of the Bill and Mildred Crozier Assistant Professor of Accounting to Dr. Laci Richardson.

In 2020 the estates of the Crozier family from Midland, TX donated $700,000 to be used to set up a professorship in the LCU School of Business accounting department. The professorship will enable the School of Business accounting program to supplement faculty salaries, provide professional development opportunities for faculty members, and student scholarships.

Matt Bumstead, Dean of the LCU School of Business, shared, “The introduction of a named professorship to the Lubbock Christian University School of Business, such a short time after its creation and accreditation, underscores the excitement and momentum generated by our unique identity and our highly successful approach. Dr. Richardson’s talent, character, and dedication would make her a prized faculty member at any university in the country; but it is only at LCU that students can enjoy the life-changing experiences that God creates through her instruction and mentoring.”

Dr. Richardson has been teaching accounting at LCU since 2017. She completed her PhD in accounting in 2020 and serves as the Program Coordinator for the accounting program, along with being an assistant professor of accounting. Dr. Richardson is living out her calling at LCU by helping students fall in love with Jesus, discover their own callings, and graduate as excellent accountants.

On receiving the appointment, Dr. Richardson responded, “I am humbled and honored to be named the Bill and Mildred Crozier Assistant Professor of Accounting. I did not get the privilege to meet Bill or Mildred but have heard many stories about their generosity and service. Bill was a CPA who spent many years serving the Lord and his clients in the accounting profession. This professorship is a fitting tribute to his life because it will pay dividends in the form of new accountants serving the Lord and their clients.”

Dr. Foy Mills, Provost and Chief Academic Officer for LCU, stated, “Dr. Richardson is a rising star among LCU faculty. She developed the master’s in accounting program and serves as program coordinator for both our undergraduate and graduate programs in accounting. She is devoted to her students, always holding them to the highest standards. Most importantly, she is a Christ-follower and her students and colleagues alike, know it.”

For more information on the LCU School of Business visit LCU.edu/business.

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 63 years. LCU is ranked #15 by U.S. News and World Report for best undergraduate teaching programs and fosters academic tenacity among beginning undergraduate students to both establish and bolster persistence. For more information, please visit www.LCU.edu.

