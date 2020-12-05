LCU School of Business receives significant gift for student scholarships

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University received a generous gift of $170,000 from Lubbock National Bank for the Digital Media Arts and Applications (DMAA) program, an academic department of the LCU School of Business.

This significant gift will further enhance the recently established Digital Media Arts and Applications Endowed Scholarship, available to students within the program. A portion of the gift will also be designated to endow the LCU School of Business Mac Lab so that DMAA majors are learning on the very latest technology advances.

“We are privileged to fund the endowment for the Digital Media Arts & Applications Scholarship,” said Eddie Schulz, president of Lubbock National Bank. “This endowment allows students to study business applications that will prepare them for a future job in the business community. What a great opportunity to help students in this way to accomplish their educational goals.”

William Ware, president of Amarillo National Bank, added, “LNB is proud to support LCU and this new scholarship. This gift will increase access to a fantastic degree program. Plus, industries across the region will benefit from these well-rounded graduates.”

The Bachelor of Arts degree in DMAA combines classes from the disciplines of business, art, communication, advertising, and technology, emphasizing very a strong technical foundation as well as providing training in graphic and artistic design.

Matt Bumstead, dean of the LCU School of Business and former co-president of United Supermarkets said, “We are thrilled and humbled by this significant and impactful gift, made possible by Lubbock National Bank. The support these funds will bring to our outstanding students and to the resources that enrich their academic experience at LCU will add further strength, energy, and depth to a program that is truly unique and highly valued in the business community.”

The LCU School of Business is the largest undergraduate program of the university. The School also offers academic programs in accounting, finance, economics, business administration, and information systems. Students who study in these programs excel academically and upon graduation are values-centered leaders in organizations not only in this region, but throughout the United States.

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 62 years. LCU is ranked #15 by U.S. News and World Report for best undergraduate teaching programs and fosters academic tenacity among beginning undergraduate students in order to both establish and bolster persistence. For more information, please visit www.LCU.edu.

(News release from Lubbock Christian University)