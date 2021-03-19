LCU softball blanks Mustangs in doubleheader (12-0) (9-0)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps run ruled Western New Mexico in both games of their doubleheader, winning the first game 12-0, and the second 9-0.

In game one, Junior Taylor Franco would start inside the circle for the Lady Chaps, going four innings, giving up one hit, no runs and three strikeouts.

Following a Skylar Herrera sac fly, the Mustangs would walk in the next three runs, giving the Lady Chaps an early 4-0 lead in the first inning.

In the bottom of the third, Athena Muniz would hit her fourth homerun of the season, followed by a Bella Smith homerun in the fourth to give LCU their 11th and 12th runs.

In game two, Sophomore Maxine Valdez would start inside the circle, throwing four innings, giving up one hit, no runs and seven strikeouts.

In her first at bat, Tyla lee had an RBI triple to make it 1-0, then would hit a homerun in the third inning giving the Lady Chaps a 4-0 lead.

LCU has won their last four games, and will return home on Sunday to face The University of Texas-Permian Basin.