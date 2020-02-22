LCU, SPFB team up to “Slam Hunger” Friday and Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University aims to “Slam Hunger” by collecting cans and donating all the money collected for admissions to the Chap and Lady Chap baseball, softball, and basketball games. All donated cans and dollars collected this Friday and Saturday will be given to the South Plains Food Bank to assist food insecure families this spring.

On Friday, Feb. 21, fans can participate by attending the Chap baseball game against No. 1 ranked Angelo State University at Hays Field, or the Lady Chap softball game against Tarleton State at PlainsCapital Park. Both games begin at 6 p.m. and all proceeds from admission to these games will be donated to the food bank.

On Saturday, Feb. 22., come out to the Rip Griffin Center at 12:30 to enjoy free food and fun activities as fans watch the Chap and Lady Chap basketball teams take on Texas A&M University-Kingsville. All proceeds from admission and cans collected at the games on Saturday will also go to the South Plains Food Bank.

The Slam Hunger event is sponsored by Lubbock Christian University, Powerhouse Nutrition, Texas Tech Credit Union, Aramark, LCU Student Senate, and Bolinger, Segars, Gilbert & Moss, L.L.P. for the benefit of the South Plains Food Bank.

The Lubbock community has great awareness of and rallies to the need for helping to feed the hungry during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, but the need continues in the late spring and summer. The idea to host a spring food drive began in 2014 when Russell Dabbs, event coordinator and LCU School of Business professor, explored opportunities to help collect money and food pantry items during the spring for the South Plains Food Bank.

Dabbs said, “LCU decided to create a major spring event for the Food Bank to complement the U Can Share Food Drive and other regular food drives that typically occur in the fall. We found that there was a need for similar events in the spring.”

When: Feb. 21, 2020

6 p.m. – LCU Lady Chaps vs Tarleton State, LCU’s PlainsCapital Park

6 p.m. – LCU Chaps vs Angelo State University, Hays Field

Feb. 22, 2020

1 p.m. – LCU Lady Chaps Basketball vs Texas A&M – Kingsville, Rip Griffin Center

2 & 4 p.m. – LCU Chaps Baseball vs Angelo State University, Hays Field

3 p.m. – LCU Chaps Basketball vs Texas A&M – Kingsville, Rip Griffin Center

5 p.m. – LCU Lady Chaps Softball vs Eastern New Mexico, PlainsCapital Park

Admission: $6 per person, $3 for students and 55+. All proceeds from the games will go to the South Plains Food Bank.

