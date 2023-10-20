LUBBOCK, Texas — Juntos, a Hispanic student organization at Lubbock Christian University (LCU), is set to host a Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Tuesday, October 24 at 6 p.m, according to an announcement.

In the campus’ mall area in front of the Moody auditorium, the LCU student body and Lubbock community are invited to enjoy Folklorico dancers, a live DJ, inflatable bull riding and food trucks.

According to the announcement, the first 75 LCU students to attend will receive a free meal voucher. The first 150 students will receive a free T-shirt.