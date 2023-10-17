LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Symphonic Band will present its 2nd annual concert benefitting the Haven Animal Shelter on Thursday at 6 p.m., outside on the steps of the McDonald Moody Auditorium, according to a press release.

The program will feature music by two native-Texan composers, Kevin Day and JaRod Hall, the press release said.

LCU added that food trucks will be on campus starting at 5:30 p.m. Haven Animal Shelter will also be at the event with dogs that are up for adoption. Guests were encouraged to bring dog food or cat food as a donation to the shelter.

According to the press release, Haven Animal Shelter is a no-kill, non-profit animal shelter just east of Lubbock that is home to over 100 dogs and cats.