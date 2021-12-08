LCU to hold winter commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10 & 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host winter commencement ceremonies Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11.

Friday, December 10 7:00 pm: Graduate commencement ceremony located in the McDonald Moody Auditorium

Saturday, December 11 10:00 am: Undergraduate commencement ceremony located in the Rip Griffin Center (26th and Chicago)



Dr. B. Ward Lane will be the keynote speaker for the undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday. Dr. Lane attended what was then Lubbock Christian College in the fall of 1960, graduating in 1962. Lane then attended Abilene Christian University for one year and was admitted to medical school after only three years of college. He attended University of Texas Southwestern Medical School from 1963 to 1967 and completed his surgery residency in 1972. Dr. Lane then devoted two years in public health service at the Penitentiary Hospital in Atlanta until 1974.

Dr. Lane established his own very successful peripheral vascular and general surgery practice in Dallas in 1974, and over the course of his medical career had hospital privileges at a variety of hospitals. As an acknowledgement of his expert surgical skills and ability to communicate, he taught surgery to medical students at Emory University, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and at Baylor University Medical Center at various times from 1972 to 2004. An accomplished medical surgeon, Dr. Lane served in leadership in the various hospitals in which he worked and was a member of numerous medical societies, associations, and boards.

Dr. Lane has faithfully served on the LCU Board of Trustees since his appointment in 1986. The B. Ward Lane College of Professional Studies is named in his honor.

This year’s graduate ceremony speaker is Dr. Sam Ayers, Director of Graduate Education in the LCU School of Education. A first-generation student, Ayers attended Trinity University in San Antonio where he earned a B.A. with double majors in elementary education and history and a minor in art, as well as a master’s in school administration. He then moved to Lubbock, and while teaching for Lubbock ISD, he earned an Ed.D. at Texas Tech University in elementary education and educational administration.

Dr. Ayers served in a variety of roles in Lubbock ISD, including teaching every grade from PreK to 5th grade, assistant principal and principal on multiple campuses, and serving as the LISD Assistant Superintendent for Elementary over 40 campuses. He served as an adjunct professor at Texas Tech and Wayland Baptist Universities and was asked to teach only one semester at LCU but ended up serving as an adjunct professor for twenty-four years. He has taught full-time at LCU for seven years.

Both commencement ceremonies this weekend will be live streamed at LCU.edu/live.

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 62 years. LCU is ranked #15 by U.S. News and World Report for best undergraduate teaching programs and fosters academic tenacity among beginning undergraduate students to both establish and bolster persistence. For more information, please visit www.LCU.edu.

