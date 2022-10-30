LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host their 11th annual Lanier Theological Library Lecture on Thursday, November 3.

According to a press release from LCU, the event lecture will be from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Margaret Talkington Center for Nursing Education’s W.R. Collier Auditorium.

Dr. Sharon Dirckx will be the featured presenter speaking on, “Neuroscience and Human Identity: Are We Just Our Brains?”

Dr. Sharon Dirckx is a speaker, author, and adjunct lecturer at The Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics (OCCA), the press release said.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. Please go to LCU.edu/Lanier to register.

Thanks to the generosity of the Lanier Theological Library, LCU has hosted the Lanier Lectures providing scholarly presentations for the Lubbock community.