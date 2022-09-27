LUBBOCK, Texas – After winning back-to-back matches for the first time this season, the Lady Chaps renew The Rivalry on the Range with No. 10 West Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the LCU Soccer & Track Facility.

Lubbock Christian is coming off at 1-0 win over Texas A&M International on Saturday, Sept. 24, thanks to a penalty kick goal from Graycen Rasmussen in the 5th minute.

LCU is 6th in Division-II and first in the LSC in assists with 23 this season. Maddie Hoel and Arely Jimenez lead the Lady Chaps with four each, tied for second in the Lone Star Conference.

West Texas A&M comes into the match 7-1 after falling 2-0 to no. 1 DBU. The Lady Buffs are ranked no. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches national poll.

The Lady Chaps are looking for their second straight win over West Texas A&M in Lubbock. A victory would give head coach Alex Denning his 100th win at LCU.

After Wednesday’s match, LCU will have 10 days off before making the trip to Tyler, Texas to face the UT Tyler Patriots on Saturday, Oct. 8.

(Courtesy: LCU Athletics Sports Information Department)