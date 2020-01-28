LCU’s Allie Schulte named LSC Offensive Player of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian women’s basketball’s Allie Schulte was named the Lonestar Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Schulte averaged 17 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as the Lady Chaps notched wins over St. Mary’s and St. Edward’s.

Her personal 7-0 run was instrumental in LCU’s win over St. Mary’s. Against St. Edward’s, she scored 19 points and had nine rebounds.

Schulte also finished the week with six steals and a 68.2 field goal percentage.

The Lady Chaps are in action next Thursday, when they play at Texas A&M – Commerce.