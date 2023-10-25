LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Chap Radio Sports Network (CRSN) announced Lake Ridge Chapel and Circle K as sponsors for the 2023-24 sports season.

CRSN is a student-run and produced sports broadcasting program at LCU’s FM radio station, 99.1 Chap Radio. The press release said Lake Ridge Chapel will be the program’s exclusive corporate sponsor through 2026 and Circle K has signed on for 2023-24 to sponsor select stats for each broadcast.

Lisa Fraze, Director of Alumni Relations for LCU, said in part, “We are thankful for Lake Ridge Chapel and Circle K for seeing the hard work of our students and finding unique ways to enhance their experience as a student.”

Brennan Riker, the student behind the vision for CRSN, jumped in headfirst when challenged by Dr. Shawn Hughes, professor of communication, the press release said. The program now has a full team of students who together manage training, scheduling, calling events and supporting Chap athletics.

Santos Moreno of Lake Ridge Chapel said, “It’s a passion of mine and Valerie’s to give to the community and to support the community. It is our intent to bless as many people as we can.”

“Circle K is very excited to partner with Lubbock Christian University,” Tabitha Velasquez, Regional Operations Manager for Circle K, said in part. “We have seen LCU be very involved as well and feel this will be a strong partnership in helping the people of Lubbock grow and succeed in all that they do!”

CRSN was established in 2022 and is the only sports broadcasting program in the Lone Star Conference that provides year-round coverage of their university’s major sports via radio broadcasts, according to the press release.