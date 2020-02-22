LCU’s director of bands named to International School Bandmaster Fraternity

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Christian University:

Dr. Ryan S. Smith, associate professor and director of bands at Lubbock Christian University, has been elected to membership in Phi Beta Mu, an International School Bandmaster Fraternity.

Phi Beta Mu is an honorary, non-political, non-profit fraternity established in 1938. There are approximately 350 active members in Texas with additional chapters in most of the 50 states as well as Canada, Japan and Europe.

“I am truly honored to have been inducted into Phi Beta Mu, International Bandmasters Fraternity. To see all the great members, past and present, of this organization is extremely humbling. This honor deserves to be shared with all of my past students and colleagues from whom I have gleaned immense knowledge,” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Ryan S. Smith teaches courses within the music education curriculum, conducts the Symphonic Band, directs the Big Blue Basketball Band, and administers all facets of the LCU band program.

“I am excited about what the future holds for the band program here at LCU, and I look forward to continue growing this program to help serve the LCU campus and Lubbock communities.,” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith was inducted at the annual new member’s breakfast on February 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was sponsored by Dr. Scott Deppe, retired Director of Bands at Lamar University. Co-sponsors were Dr. Sarah McKoin, Director of Bands of Texas Tech University, and Mr. Alex Wells, of Port Neches High School, Port Neches, Texas.

In order to be considered for membership in Phi Beta Mu, one must have at least 10 years of successful teaching experience and must have produced and maintained outstanding and consistent band programs.

Dr. Smith’s teaching experience includes:

· Mike Moses Middle School, Nacogdoches, Texas-2 years

· McMeans Junior High, Katy, Texas-2 years

· Klein High School, Klein, Texas-4 years

· Lamar University, Beaumont, Texas-4 years

· Lubbock Christian University, Lubbock, Texas-5 years

(News release from Lubbock Christian University)