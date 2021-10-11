LCU’s Rip Griffin Center and FirstBank & Trust team up again

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Rip Griffin Center has a new look as LCU athletics move into the 2021-22 athletic season. FirstBank & Trust, a corporate sponsor for LCU Athletics, will be the sole corporate logo on the Chap and Lady Chap home court for the next five years.

The Rip, as it is affectionately referred to by the LCU community, serves a variety of purposes for the University, from athletics to commencement ceremonies. Most notably, it houses LCU’s DII Athletic Department, including the current National Champion Lady Chap basketball team.

Steve Gomez, coach of the Lady Chap basketball team, commented, “FirstBank & Trust has been a tremendous supporter of the Lubbock community as a whole, and specifically, for our LCU athletics. The Rip Griffin Center has been a great home court for our teams as well as the host site for many other high school and collegiate events. We are thankful for their partnership in making our court such an attractive venue.”

Men’s basketball coach, Todd Duncan, responded, “FirstBank & Trust and their leadership have been friends of LCU and our mission for a long time. Their support allows us to invest in our programs and continue to pursue our very best. The Rip Griffin Center is a great venue and the new design on the floor is a great addition.” LCU’s new head volleyball coach, Keith Giboney, added, “The new and improved court is a huge blessing, and we have received great feedback from all those who have seen it. It’s an honor to be representing LCU everyday through our endeavors on the court.”

LCU athletics have gotten off to a great start inside the Rip this season, with Lady Chap volleyball starting their season strong under the leadership of Coach Giboney. The university looks forward to an exciting year ahead for all their athletic teams. They are grateful for the sponsorship of FirstBank & Trust and the leadership they provide in the community.

In response to the commitment of the additional years of sponsorship, Raymond Richardson, Vice President of University Advancement, commented, “FirstBank & Trust are incredible partners with Lubbock Christian University. The FirstBank & Trust team values hard work and for this reason we see this as a perfect fit with LCU and the legacy that both organizations have created in this community. The Lady Chap basketball has not lost a home game since FirstBank & Trust put their logo on the court in 2016 and we look to carry that forward for another five years! We are thankful for their commitment to LCU and the Rip Griffin Center through the 2025-2026 athletic season.”

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 62 years. LCU is ranked #15 by U.S. News and World Report for best undergraduate teaching programs and fosters academic tenacity among beginning undergraduate students to both establish and bolster persistence. For more information, please visit www.LCU.edu.

(Photo provided by Lubbock Christian University)

(Photo provided by Lubbock Christian University)

(Press release from Lubbock Christian University)