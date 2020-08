The spires of the historic Salt Lake Temple are shown here during the 186th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 2, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will donate 40,000 pounds of food to the South Plains Food Bank, it announced in a media advisory.

A semi-truck loaded with the food is slated to deliver it on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the delivery, members of the church collected cash donations for the food bank.

The donations are part of church’s participation in the food bank’s Summer of Sharing.