Florida murder suspect arrested in Lubbock

Image of Raymond Gomez provided by Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s Office press release

LUBBOCK, Texas — This is a press release from the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office

A suspect wanted in connection with the 2017 murder of Sarah Nicholson in Bonita Springs was arrested in Lubbock on Friday afternoon.

The North Texas Fugitive Task Force took 19-year-old, Raymond Gomez into custody in Lubbock with help from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, Department of Public Safety, Lubbock Police Department, Texas Tech Police, and the Buffalo Springs Lake Police Department.

Last week, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Raymond Gomez’s arrest on a second-degree murder charge and added him to the local 10 most wanted list.

Gomez was arrested in the 1700 block of 22nd Street and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.