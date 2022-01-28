LUBBOCK, Texas – Over at the YWCA off University Avenue and 66th Street, the League of Women Voters had a table set up to help members of the community get registered to vote for the upcoming primary elections.

The League of Women Voters’ Barbara Walton said it’s more important than ever for people to exercise their right to vote.

“The League of Women voters does this every election,” Walton said. “Because we know how important it is. And now more than ever, it’s so important for people to have a voice.”

Nancy Buck said the walk-up location makes it easy for people to walk in and out within a matter of minutes. Buck’s needed to update her voter registration and the pop-up location has been a blessing and a major time saver.

“Very quick. It was very quick,” Buck said. “And it just took me a couple minutes. The people here are fantastic. You know, they help you out and get it done and you’re on your way.”

Miss Buck said she’s never taken her right for granted and no one should pass up the chance to have their voice heard.

“It’s very important for me,” Buck said. “You can’t complain about the government if you don’t vote for who should be there.”

The organization will be there again on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, click here.